Last day of ‘Stuff the Bus’

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Wednesday is the last day of this year’s Stuff the Bus toy drive.

The donation program has been going on for 10 years now and organizers are hoping to finish strong.

This year’s goal is 10,000 toys, 1,000 pairs of shoes, and 10,000 pounds of food to benefit the Backpack Program.

These numbers are decided upon based on the assessed need in the community.

“It’s humbling each and every year to see the hundreds of people that respond to the call ‘We need toys.’,” Stuff the Bus director Skip Bondur said. “Organizations and individuals for the last 10 days have been flooding into this parking lot and while the weather doesn’t feel like Christmas now, Christmas is only ten days away.”

This Saturday, the rest of the toys will be sorted and distributed to all the local agencies partnered with Stuff the Bus.

You can find a complete list of everything Stuff the Bus needs here.