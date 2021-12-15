Every Child Home hosting ‘Christmas for Kids’ for those in foster care system

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Every Child Home is hosting its ‘Christmas for Kids’ event on Sunday, Dec. 19 for foster children in the community and those who care for them.

Children in the state system of care, as well as the individuals, families, and agencies who care for them, are invited. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at The BARN at The Wicked Wheel. There will be gifts, Christmas stockings, refreshments, entertainment, and free professional photos with Santa.

Every Child Home representative said they are happy to hold the event as a Christmas gift to these children, families, and caregivers.

Every Child Home exists to help over 100,000 U.S. children in foster care who are currently in need of adoptive homes. The organization also serves the foster and adoptive communities, and provides education, and offers assistance whenever possible.

