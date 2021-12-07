Elementary students caroling Tuesday night at Papa Joe’s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students from four Bay County elementary school choirs will be caroling at Papa Joe’s Tuesday night from 6-8 p.m.

Guests can munch on cookies and drink hot chocolate while listening to the traditional Christmas tunes. The Will Thompson band will also perform after the choirs.

Bay High School students government members decorated Papa Joe’s earlier Tuesday in preparation.

While they hope attendees enjoy the concert, Bay High students’ main focus is raising money and Christmas gifts for underprivileged students.

“The event is free but we are asking everybody to bring an unwrapped newer to or money,” Bay High secretary of Student Government Charlotte Schwoerer said. “These will be going to the unaccompanied youth in the Bay District Schools through the homeless outreach team.”