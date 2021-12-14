DIY Holiday baking tips from Cook Girls’ Bakery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Holidays and delectable desserts often go hand-in-hand. One local business is making it even easier for you to indulge your taste buds, by making the season even sweeter this year.

The Cook Girls’ Bakery is the work of the dynamic duo, Ashley and Courtney Cook. The two began baking as a way to fundraise and attend mission trips before turning into a career in 2015.

“We are self taught, and we have become good at what we do through practice and trial and error,” said Courtney Cook.

The two initially operated their business out of an in-home bakery before opening a storefront in early 2021.

This morning, the two bakers joined the News 13 Morning Show to show folks at home how to make sweet holiday creations straight from their own home.

First, they showed us how to make what they call “bougie” Christmas tree cookies. They made the sugar cookie in the shape of a tree by using a cookie cut-out. Then, to decorate the tree they used buttercream icing in a piping bag with an open star tip. They began to dollop the white icing throughout the cookie frame to add texture. Then they used a piping bag without to add the pink icing for the stem. Then add sprinkles to add “ornaments” to the tree. Watch the tutorial below.

“The bougie tree consisted of buttercream icing, which you can eat right away. Royal icing requires time to harden. Buttercream icing would be ideal for kids who want to eat the cookie they make right away. Royal icing may be good for adults who want to do decorating parties.

The next cookie they made was a Christmas tree with royal icing. They made the sugar cookie in the shape of a tree by using a cookie cut-out. Then they traced the frame of the tree with thin royal icing in a regular piping bag. You then allow the thing royal icing to dry for at least 1-2 hours. Then to add the “ornaments” on the tree apply thick royal icing in a piping bag. Let the icing dry once again for another 1-2 hours. For even finer details, the Cooks recommend using a paintbrush. Watch the tutorial below.

The next cookie they made was a candy cane with royal icing. They made the sugar cookie in the shape of a candy cane by using a cookie cut-out. Then they traced the candy cane with thin royal icing in a regular piping bag. You then allow the thing royal icing to dry for at least 1-2 hours. Then to add the stripes on the tree apply thick royal icing in a piping bag. Let the icing dry once again for another 1-2 hours. Watch the tutorial below.

The final tutorial was the ginger bread house, in which the Cooks told us that adding lots of icing for the foundation and for the house to stick together is key. They also suggested decorating the parts of the house before assembling it together, as decorating on an angle could lead to the gingerbread house falling apart. Watch the tutorial below.

The Cook Girls’ are offering cookie decorating kits for $15, and gingerbread house kits for $25. The sets come with all supplies and instructions included. The sets must be preordered. The bakery is located at 748 W 15th St. in Panama City.