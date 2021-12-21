Celebrate Christmas with Santa and his furry friends

Christmas in the Panhandle

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Christmas in Florida means celebrating with Santa and instead of his traditonal reindeers, his trusty elfigators!

ZooWorld’s Cajun Christmas is back for another year of fun, and will offer opportunities to meet Santa along with some of his furry friends.

Santa will be onsite Dec. 18-24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for free photos.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the pictures with Santa to use for a Christmas card, and to take advantage of our membership sales,” said zoo curator, Erika Newell.

Cajun Christmas is a free event, you just need to pay the $24.95 rate to get into ZooWorld, but for a limited time $24.95 is also the price of their annual pass. More information about the pass can be found on ZooWorld’s website here.

“We also have exciting new exhibits coming for 2022, and new animals, including our baby capybara,” said Newell.

Booster club members will have the opportunity to have a firsthand look at the new immersive capybara experience from the 26th of Dec. to the 1st of Jan. On Jan. 1, the experience will open to the general public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

ZooWorld Cajun Christmas to take place this week

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 12/21/21

"We’re just taking a break right now,” said Los Antojitos owners on selling their restaurant

Georgia man sentenced to 25 years in prison for manslaughter of a 19-year-old girl

WCSO 'Santa Patrol' delivers big for kids in need this Christmas

Man accused of beating cats to death because "they were mean"

More Local News

Don't Miss