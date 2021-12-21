Celebrate Christmas with Santa and his furry friends

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Christmas in Florida means celebrating with Santa and instead of his traditonal reindeers, his trusty elfigators!

ZooWorld’s Cajun Christmas is back for another year of fun, and will offer opportunities to meet Santa along with some of his furry friends.

Santa will be onsite Dec. 18-24 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for free photos.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the pictures with Santa to use for a Christmas card, and to take advantage of our membership sales,” said zoo curator, Erika Newell.

Cajun Christmas is a free event, you just need to pay the $24.95 rate to get into ZooWorld, but for a limited time $24.95 is also the price of their annual pass. More information about the pass can be found on ZooWorld’s website here.

“We also have exciting new exhibits coming for 2022, and new animals, including our baby capybara,” said Newell.

Booster club members will have the opportunity to have a firsthand look at the new immersive capybara experience from the 26th of Dec. to the 1st of Jan. On Jan. 1, the experience will open to the general public.