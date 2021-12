BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Make sure to be on your best behavior this weekend— and you may be pulled over by a deputy.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is taking part in a Secret Santa project this holiday weekend.

BCSO said Sheriff Tommy Ford has assigned each deputy on patrol this weekend to give cash away to Bay County residents on their “best behavior.”

The office said this project is funded by a donor in the community who wanted to spread Christmas cheer.