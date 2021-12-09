Annual “Stuff the Bus” Toy Drive taking place to save Christmas for Bay County kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The long-awaited “Stuff the Bus” toy drive event is back in Panama City, and one man has made it his mission to ensure that Christmas is saved for the children of Bay county.

Skip Bondur is the director of “Stuff the Bus” and he has committed to living on top of his bus for 10 days to encourage people to donate to the cause.

“It is so humbling to be a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Bondur.

Bondur and his team have the goal to accept donations of 10,000 toys, 10,000 pounds of food, and a thousand pairs of shoes— all for kids in Bay County.

All the food donations go to support local backpack programs for children in schools. That list can be found here.

Bondur said they are behind in their collections at this time so the help is needed, but he has hope they will reach their goal.

“Everyone likes to be the hero at the end,” he said.

This year marks 10 years of the event, and Bondur said it’s been great to see the impact they have had on the community.

“When we first started this, Toys for Tots was averaging 3500 donations a year, and that’s grown now to be able to do an excess of 30,000 toys for Bay County kids,” he said.

The bus is located in the Walmart parking lot on 23rd Street. It is open 24 hours a day for donation drop-off. The last day to donate is Dec. 15th.

You can learn more about “Stuff the Bus” here.