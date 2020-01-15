No. 11 Louisville escapes Pitt upset bid in overtime, 72-68

Pittsburgh’s Terrell Brown, left, and Trey McGowens (2) defend as Louisville’s Lamarr Kimble (0) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown thought he had a game-tying tip-in with 21 seconds to play, but he was called for a foul on the play, allowing No. 11 Louisville to escape Pitt’s upset but with a 72-68 overtime victory.

Pitt guard Trey McGowens’ driving layup attempt bounced off the rim, and Brown put it back, appearing to tie the game, but he was whistled for an over-the-back foul against Louisville’s Malik Williams.

Williams hit both free throws to put Louisville up by two possessions, securing the final margin of victory.

