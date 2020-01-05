Mooney gets another double-double, Notre Dame edges Syracuse 88-87

Notre Dame’s John Mooney (33) is defended by Indiana’s Joey Brunk (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Indiana won 62-60 (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – John Mooney matched his career-high with 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb had 22 points and Notre Dame held off Syracuse 88-87.

Notre Dame won its second straight in the Carrier Dome for the first time since the Irish won on their first three visits _ in 1986, 1990 and 1992. Syracuse saw its three-game winning streak end.

T.J. Gibbs finished with 21 points. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points, Joe Girard had 20 and Elijah Hughes 19.

Marek Dolezaj had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

