Hubb’s 25 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 78-74

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 21: Prentiss Hubb #3 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 21, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Prentiss Hubb scored 25 points, John Mooney recorded another double-double and Notre Dame pulled away late to beat Georgia Tech 78-74 on Wednesday night.

Hubb’s follow-up layup gave the Fighting Irish (11-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-64 lead. T.J. Gibbs added a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to six points with 1:04 remaining.

Jose Alvarado’s layup with 6 seconds left cut Notre Dame’s lead to 77-74. Hubb made one of two free throws with four seconds remaining for the final margin.

Gibbs had 17 points Dane Goodwin had 15.

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Moses Wright had 16 points.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-3 in home ACC games.

Mooney’s hook shot with 2:48 remaining gave Notre Dame a 63-60 lead and gave the senior his 11th consecutive double-double, tying the school record. Mooney overcame 0-for-6 shooting from the field in the first half to finish with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 senior missed each of his six shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, in the first half. His only points came on two free throws.

Mooney’s first field goal came on a jam about three minutes into the second half.

Mooney matched the Notre Dame record of 11 consecutive double-doubles set by Luke Harangody in the 2008-09 season.

Hubb drove the length of the court for a layup to end the first half, giving the Irish a 29-27 lead.

It was a familiar halftime scenario for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have trailed at the break in 13 of 17 games. They have rallied in the second half for four wins after trailing at halftime.

Even as Mooney began to find his shot, Georgia Tech took a 47-41 lead before Notre Dame scored six straight for a 50-49 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish showed good poise down the stretch, especially from Hubb. Notre Dame used only seven players but its veteran presence paid off in the final minutes.

Georgia Tech: Despite shooting 51.7 percent from the field and outscoring Notre Dame 48-32 in the paint, the Yellow Jackets fell short in yet another home loss. Alvarado had nine assists and Devoe played an all-around solid game.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Following a week off, the Fighting Irish play Syracuse on Jan. 22.

Georgia Tech: Remains home to face Virginia on Saturday night.