Chase for the Championship | Jan. 30

Chase for the Championship

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Syracuse has quietly become one of the hottest team in the ACC – winning five of their last six. Their only loss during that stretch was a last-second loss at Clemson.

Meanwhile on Tobacco Road, N.C. State and North Carolina have seemingly swapped momentum. The Wolfpack was soundly defeated at home by a short-handed North Carolina team.

No. 5 Florida State was tripped up by Virginia and Duke continues to bounce back from their home loss to Louisville.

All this while the Cardinals continue to roll through conference play.

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

