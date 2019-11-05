Skip to content
Chase for the Championship
NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role
Coach Capel, Pitt have new direction in Year 2
College Hoops: Duke listed as betting favorites to win the ACC
Funderburk back at practice but Wolfpack ‘banged up’ for opener, Keatts says
Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 introduced
Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team
Duke ranked No. 4, UNC No. 9 in preseason AP basketball poll
Duke, NC State men’s basketball teams hold practice events for fans ahead of new season
NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team
ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
NC State head men’s basketball coach Keatts gets extension
Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech
UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966
Trending Stories
Lynn Haven man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Weather
Live Stream
PCPD continue investigating stabbing incident involving pregnant woman
Panama City woman recognized for helping co-worker during medical event
High-speed pursuit ends in wreck
Number of students being Baker Acted increases
Marianna murder suspect found dead in cell
One dead in officer-involved shooting
Man killed in morning collision on Back Beach Road