No injuries after plane crashes in Calhoun County field

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A World War II era trainer plan crashed into a Calhoun County cotton field just before noon Thursday.

Both pilots in the plane were not injured, and the plane only had minor damage.

Officials said while it wasn’t the final destination, the plane tried to land at the Calhoun County Airport, but ended up in the field.

“We found out that they had engine problems,” Deputy Richard Mayo said. “They were lucky to land in a soft cotton field, dirt field.”

Mayo says community members and a helicopter helped them locate the plane, which was in a field behind a property.

The Calhoun County road department used an excavator to drag the plane out of the field.