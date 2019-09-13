Feds make more arrests in Northwest Florida drug ring

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Federal prosecutors charged eight additional defendants with federal drug trafficking offenses as part of long term investigation.

The newly charged defendants are:

Otis Goulds, 58, of Chattahoochee; Savanna Price, 20, of Marianna; Travis Smith, 37, of Malone; Charles Randolph Corbin, 46, of Blountstown; Justin Cribley, 36, of Chattahoochee; Zanntayfey Yohoun Bennett, 35, of Quincy; Jeremy Williams, 29, of Greenwood; and Tanya Henry, 41, of Grand Ridge.





The charges came from an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Operation, which targeted a drug trafficking organization headed by Jermaine Hadley, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

“The organization is alleged to be responsible for the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and MDMA throughout the north-central Florida Panhandle between 2018 and 2019,” prosecutors wrote. “The superseding indictment is a continuation of the prosecution that commenced with the original indictment returned in May.”

If convicted, the eight new defendants face penalties ranging up to and including life imprisonment and fines up to $20 million.