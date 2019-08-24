Eight fire departments get grant from State Fire Marshal

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A grant from the state is being used right here in the panhandle and volunteer fire departments in Calhoun County are all getting a cut.

A legislation appropriation grant of $240,000 dollars was granted to the county.

County commissioners then decided to split that money evenly between their eight volunteer departments.

This equals $30,000 apiece.

Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall says they’ll use this extra money to get things replaced they lost in Hurricane Michael or during clean up.

“We made a big list of things we needed. Battery operated rescue tool so that we could get up in buildings and get up in different situations where we didn’t have to drag hoses up in there. Just some basic stuff like turnout gear. Boots and gloves and stuff like that, that was just ruined during the storm,” Hall said.

Hall says they are supported very well by the city and receive more but the remaining seven departments only get about $10,000 a year from the county.

This grant will triple the budget for the year.

The fire departments include Altha, Carr-Clarksville, Mossy Pond, Nettle Ridge, Kinard, Scott’s Ferry, Westside and Blountstown.