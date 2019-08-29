Cold Case: Calhoun man still missing after 4 months

KINARD, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County man vanished without a trace about four months ago, and the search for him continues.

55-year-old Terry Hobbs is from Kinard. He moved away to live with his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and David Combs, in Macclenny when Hurricane Michael hit last October.

Jessica drove Hobbs and her children back to Kinard for a visit. She dropped them off and returned to Macclenny on April 12.

“My wife and I were here at home, working. She returned [to Kinard] on the 20th to pick him up and called me and said that she can’t get ahold of her dad, you know, hadn’t heard from him since she dropped him off,” David said. “And then they realized that nobody’s seen him.”

During his stay, Hobbs reportedly visited several family members and friends, but it’s not clear where or when he went missing. He was last seen by family members on April 13, the day before the photo below was taken.

Terry Hobbs photographed in Kinard on April 12 at cousin Tanya Pitts’s house.

The family called Hobbs’s cell phone when it was clear he had gone missing. They were surprised when another man picked up. The same man, Billy Black, also reset Hobbs’s phone to factory settings and changed the voicemail message to his own.

“I found out it was Billy Black’s voice on there, and, um, it scared me because I’m like, ‘Why does he have his phone set up as if it was his own?’” Jessica Combs said. “I mean, he could be coming back to get it at any minute, and if you have it set up like yours, then you know he’s not coming back to get it.”

According to the police report, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy retrieved the phone from Billy Black the day Hobbs was reported missing. Black refuses to speak with News13 regarding the matter.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel says they’ve tried to locate Hobbs but have lacked sufficient evidence in the case.

“We have become concerned that, that foul play may be involved with him not being located,” Sheriff Kimbrel said. “But so far, we have failed to gather information that would lead us in the direction of locating Mr. Hobbs or charging someone if someone did cause harm to him.”

Kimbrel and his team remain hopeful, though, and continue investigating. He said the agency received a tip last weekend they are currently looking into.

“There’s always something new coming in, and, of course, we chase it down,” Sheriff Kimbrel said.

As for family and friends, they say Hobbs’s sudden disappearance is out of the ordinary for him.

“This is a guy, if he says, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow morning at nine’, he’s already there at six doing whatever he said he was gonna do,” a close family friend, Pamela Daniels, said. “He was supposed to be at Tanya’s. That’s why I went there.”

First cousin Tanya Pitts says Hobbs is the type of person to give you the shirt right off his back.

“Anything that he had, he would do anything. He would, if you needed your grass mowed, he would be there, he would do it. If you needed your flower garden weeded, he would do it,” Pitts said. “I mean, that was just the type of person he was. He was just good-hearted.”

The community in Kinard has come together to conduct group searches for Hobbs, and according to residents, they will continue their searches.

If you have any information regarding Terry Hobbs’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Panhandle Crime Stoppers by clicking here.

There is a $6,000 reward offered to anyone with information, even if its an anonymous tip.