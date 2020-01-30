Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community after they say someone is calling the community asking for credit card information for donations.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office says someone is calling from the number 786-706-5017. The caller identifies themselves as a Calhoun County deputy and asks for credit card information for donations to benefit the agency.

The Sheriff’s Office says do not give out the information, as the caller is not representing the office.