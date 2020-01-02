Calhoun County murder suspect charged with shooting officer in Louisiana

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man accused of shooting an officer with the Grand Coteau Police Department was on the run from a Calhoun County a murder charge.

The suspect, Michael Lucas, 59, of Georgia, is in custody for attempted first degree murder after allegedly shooting the GCPD officer during a routine traffic stop on Jan 1.

Lucas is also wanted in Calhoun County on warrants for murder and grand theft auto.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, Lucas allegedly beat and stabbed a coworker on New Years Eve and then fled the state in a stolen truck.

Lucas was living in a travel trailer and working recovery duty in a region of north Florida impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018, the sheriff told News 10.