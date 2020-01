CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Calhoun County man was sentenced to 20 years in state prison in connection to a 2019 manslaughter case.

The State Attorney’s Office says on January 17, 2019, Dakota Lavanway got into an altercation with Gerald Becker, 62, of New Hampshire. Lavanway beat and stabbed Becker, who later died at the hospital.

Lavanway entered a no contest plea to manslaughter with a deadly weapon before his sentence.