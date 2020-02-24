Blountstown hosts Black History Month Parade

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun County is recognizing Black History Month throughout February, and on Saturday, a parade featuring first responders and several businesses and organizations made its way through Blountstown.

The parade began in 1996 and ended with the Clay Mary Festival in memory and honor of Maytown High School.

Parade founder Geraldine Sheard says they hope the events generate togetherness within the community and it is also an education opportunity.

“It teaches our culture, what we’re all about, what we like, what we dislike, our foods, our children and now most of all it’s to generate more education among our children by providing that scholarship,” Sheard said.

Money raised from the parade goes to scholarship for graduating seniors.

“I hope they get a little of where we came from because I think to know where we came from is to get where we’re trying to get and that’s at a higher level,” Sheard said.

Blountstown visitors can see flags recognizing African-Americans from the community throughout the month of February.