BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Blountstown’s fire chief, Ben Hall, visited News 13 This Morning to talk about the area’s recovery over the past year.

Hall was in the city’s police department during Hurricane Michael and saw the roof blow off the building.

He is also a code enforcement officer and gave us an update on some structures.

Hall says exciting things are coming up in Blountstown. Watch the video above to learn more.