Local non-profit organization continue to help pay bills for breast cancer patients

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sunday afternoon ‘Fore Her’, a non-profit organization that raises funds for breast cancer patients, hosted their 6th annual ‘Fore Her’ tea event. With all of the proceeds going towards their cause.

For the last 6 1/2 years, they have been helping out women going through breast cancer with any financial problems they may have.

With a mission to help pay rent, utilities, car repairs and much more… at the luncheon event, they were raising money to help do just that.

“This event the funds raised will help our next applicant pay for whatever bills they need. We just recently put 4 new tires on an applicant’s car so she can get back and forth to her doctors appointments,” said Founder of ‘Fore Her’ Amy Walsh.

The luncheon featured a silent auction, a photo booth, and great company. Last year alone they were able to pay $55,000 in bills for breast cancer patients.

Founder Amy Walsh says she started this organization as a way to honor her mother.

“My mom passed away from breast cancer 21 years ago this year. I just wanted to do something in memory of her and to honor her and to continue my family’s tradition here in this area,” said Walsh.

Anyone is allowed to come to ‘Fore Her’ events. They also offer a support group for breast cancer patients and survivors every 3rd Saturday of the month at the Library in South Walton on 331.