The Jeep Wrangler 4xe was the bestselling plug-in hybrid in the U.S. over the first half of 2022, and no other plug-in hybrid came close. At nearly double the sales of the production-limited Toyota RAV4 Prime, it only accounts for about 20% of new Wrangler sales. Yet its success has an outsized influence as the brand bridges its combustion-engine past to its electric future.

For 2023, Jeep expands its 4xe lineup with a Grand Cherokee 4xe special edition and a new Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe that offers a more affordable entry point to the Wrangler 4xe lineup. Consider the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain the north star of Jeep’s transition to having a fully electric lineup by 2030 in Europe, and in the U.S. for half of its sales to derive from electric vehicles. For now, Jeep subsists on plug-in hybrids (PHEV) without a full battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the lineup. For now.

The first electric Jeeps to arrive in the U.S. will be a BEV version of the Wagoneer full-size SUV and an electric alternative to the Jeep Wrangler called the Recon. The Wagoneer S will be smaller than its gas sibling, more of a mid-sized SUV like the Grand Cherokee, and will likely be the aspirational (read: expensive) model in the Jeep EV family, with specs teased at 600 hp, a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, and a range of 400 miles.

The Recon promises the off-road capability of the Wrangler, and features removable doors and a removable top. Both vehicles are planned to debut in 2023 as 2024 models. A third model called the Avenger will slot under the Renegade as Jeep’s smallest vehicle, but it’s unknown if it will come to North America after European sales start early next year.

For the 2023 model year, Jeep carries its sales momentum forward as parent company Stellantis’s bestselling U.S. brand, mostly on the backs of its large and larger Grand Cherokee and Wagoneer SUVs. Here’s what’s new for 2023.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition with 1993 Grand Cherokee

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L

– Redesigned in 2022, the Grand Cherokee mid-size SUV and the larger Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV carry over with minor updates.

– The off-road Trailhawk only comes as a 4xe plug-in hybrid, powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with two electric motors for a total system output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. It can tow 6,000 lb or it provides 25 miles of electric-only range, but only a 23-mpg combined rating when the juice runs out.

– A new 30th Anniversary edition exclusive to the 4xe adds adds black body accents, black 20-inch wheels, and body color-matched lower moldings, rocker panels, and fender flares. Finer features include a dual-tip exhaust, a dual-pane sunroof, Capri leather trim, cooled front seats, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, a wireless charging pad for mobile devices, a digital rearview mirror, a surround-view camera system, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. It’s a package costing $4,700, but Jeep hasn’t yet disclosed model pricing for the 2023 Grand Cherokee.

– Top trims come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and can be had with a 9-speaker Alpine audio system (Limited trim) or a 19-speaker McIntosh system (Overland and Summit grades).

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

2023 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

– Launched new for 2022, the full-size SUVs get even fuller sized with Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L models that are one foot longer and have a 7.0-inch longer wheelbase than the already large regular models. It’s no coincidence that they measure exactly one inch longer than the 2022 Chevy Suburban. The second and third rows remain the same, with enough head and leg room to fit adults, but the cargo room behind row three expands another 15.8 cubic feet to 44.2 cubic feet.

– The base engine remains a 5.7-liter V-8 that makes 392 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque, but most models including the Wagoneer L get a standard twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 that makes 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. The Grand Wagoneer L punches out to 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive come standard, with three different four-wheel-drive systems available and the same 10,000-lb towing capacity as the V-8.

– Wagoneer Series II models can be equipped with a Carbide Package that blacks out the 20-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, badges, and grille trim. The black theme carries over inside.

2023 Jeep Wrangler

– New for 2023 is a Freedom special edition that plays to the U.S. military with an American flag decal, an Oscar Mike “on the move” badge, and a $250 donation from Jeep for every Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom model purchased. It comes with steel rock rails and a steel front bumper to equip a winch.

2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

– A new entry-level Willys trim costs at least $600 less than last year’s entry-level Sahara 4xe, and it comes well equipped. Standard running gear includes LED headlights, 17-inch wheels, mud-terrain tires, rock rails, a limited-slip differential, a 9-speaker Alpine audio system, and all-weather floor mats. Popular features like a power retractable roof and 8.4-inch infotainment screen are available.

– It comes standard with a full-time 4-wheel-drive system, heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, and a lift kit with 10.1 inches of ground clearance. Like other 4xe models, the Wrangler 4xe uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and pair of electric motors to generate up to 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A 17.3-kwh battery feeds the two motors to deliver 21 miles of electric range.

2023 Jeep Gladiator

– The pickup truck version of the Wrangler still comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes 285 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, and a 6-speed manual transmission or available 8-speed automatic. An available 3.0-liter turbodiesel V-6 returns, with 260 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque, and an 8-speed automatic. Towing maxes out at 7,700 lb.

– New for 2023 is a Freedom special edition, with similar equipment to that in the same package in the Wrangler.

– All but the base Sport models come with keyless entry, remote start, and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster.

2023 Jeep Cherokee

– Jeep launched a new X off-road trim last year on its five-seat crossover, but the 2023 model is expected to carry over.

2023 Jeep Compass

– Expect the compact crossover to carry over after last year’s update.

2023 Jeep Renegade

– Jeep’s smallest crossover SUV carries over unchanged.

