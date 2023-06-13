Toyota on Tuesday provided an update on its development of solid-state batteries, a technology that has the potential to substantially increase the range of electric vehicles while reducing costs and improving safety.

A solid-state battery, as the name suggests, uses a solid electrolyte instead of the liquids or gels that most EV batteries use today. The technology, which can already be found in some small devices, is less prone to overheating or fire and is also better for fast charging.

The battery is also much denser than current liquid-type batteries, like lithium-ion technology, meaning less weight and higher capacity. This could result in EVs with comparable range to today’s offerings but with much less weight, which would be ideal for high-performance models like sports cars.

In its announcement on Tuesday, Toyota said it discovered a “technological breakthrough” that overcomes the hurdle of durability that has held back solid-state batteries from being used in automotive applications. This will enable Toyota to accelerate the deployment of the technology, in both hybrids and electric vehicles.

Toyota solid-state battery prototype

Toyota said it is developing a method for mass production of solid-state batteries and is aiming to commercialize the technology in 2027 or 2028. The timeline is similar to what some rival automakers, like Volkswagen Group and Nissan, have also projected for the deployment of solid-state batteries.

Together with improvements in aerodynamics and weight reduction, Toyota estimates that an EV with a solid-state battery could deliver a range of 745 miles on a charge. The automaker also said it is already researching a more advanced solid-state battery that could deliver a range closer to 930 miles. The automaker didn’t mention what test cycle it uses as a reference.

When it comes to charging, Toyota said it is aiming for 10 minutes or less to charge a solid-state battery from 10-80% when using a DC fast charger. That’s about half the time that the fastest charging batteries require today, but the solid-state batteries will have much more range as well.

Before it launches a vehicle with a solid-state battery, Toyota will continue to improve its current prismatic cell batteries and aims to have a version able to deliver 620 miles of range by 2026.

Related Articles