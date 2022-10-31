Reports of the Nissan GT-R’s death were greatly exaggerated. The all-conquering sports car returns to Nissan’s lineup for the 2023 model year.

Nissan in June announced that both the 370Z and GT-R were “sold out,” which made sense for the 370Z as the automaker had already revealed the redesigned 2023 Z. However, with no successor in sight for the GT-R, speculation soon surfaced that Godzilla might be dead.

Nissan last week put an end to the speculation by announcing that the GT-R returns for 2023 after skipping the 2022 model year. No changes have been made to the car during its time away: Nissan will sell it in Premium and Nismo form. The previous Track Edition that served as the middle of the GT-R range was dropped after 2020, and it doesn’t look like Nissan plans to bring it back.

The 2023 GT-R Premium starts at $115,435, while the 2023 GT-R Nismo starts at $212,635. Both figures include a $1,895 destination charge.

2023 Nissan GT-R

The GT-R’s price tag has grown substantially over the years but Nissan continues to offer plenty of standard equipment. The list includes a titanium exhaust system, adjustable Bilstein dampers, 20-inch Rays wheels, Dunlop Sports Maxx GT600 tires, Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers at the front and 4-piston calipers at the rear, a Bose audio system, and nappa leather trim.

Upgrading to the Nismo adds carbon-fiber body panels (front and rear fascias, front fenders, hood, roof, side skirts, trunk, and rear spoiler), a stiffer suspension tune, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and a turbocharger matching the design used on the GT-R Nismo GT3 race car, which results in more power.

Power in the GT-R comes from a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6. The engine delivers 565 hp and 467 lb-ft of torque in the Premium and 600 hp and 481 lb-ft in the Nismo. In both cases, a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

The current GT-R, an R35 to those who know their GT-Rs from their Skylines, was unveiled to the world in 2007 and went on sale in the U.S. the following year as a 2009 model. Nissan remains quiet on plans for its next GT-R, the R36, though the automaker has hinted at a new platform and possibly some form of electrification.

