Ram will use the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show next week in Las Vegas to present its 1500 Revolution BEV, a concept truck previewing a potential design for an electric 1500 due in 2024.

Ram refers to the electric 1500 as a 1500 BEV, but the company recently made moves to protect the name 1500 REV.

As first noted by Car Buzz, Ram on Dec. 23 filed trademark protection for 1500 REV with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, under the section for land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.

A trademark filing shouldn’t be taken as an indication the trademarked term will actually be used. Automakers will often trademark a term to protect intellectual property, whether they plan to use it or not.

However, there’s the possibility REV will be the term Ram uses for range-extended electric vehicles, with BEV remaining for battery-electric vehicles. Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr. told Motor Authority at April’s 2022 New York auto show that a range-extended Ram truck was planned. He said it will arrive alongside the electric 1500, though he didn’t say whether it will be part of the 1500 family or a different line of Ram trucks.

He did, however, say that a range-extended Ram would “have everything a BEV does but more,” in reference to capability and more importantly, range. It’s possible Ram ends up marketing the electric 1500 toward lifestyle buyers and the range-extended truck toward buyers looking to tow or haul heavy loads—situations that can severely deplete an EV’s battery.

