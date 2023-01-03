Alfa Romeo decided to ring in the new year by posting a video to social media teasing a mystery model.

The video, posted on New Year’s Eve on Alfa Romeo’s Instagram account, asks viewers if they’re ready for 2023 and then ends with the statement “we are,” at which point a taillight of the new model is shown briefly.

The taillight features a round design, similar to what Alfa Romeo used on its 4C sports car, but a red dash through the middle forms what appears to be the number 6, leading to rumors the mystery model is a new 6C supercar.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato last summer hinted that Alfa Romeo could launch a supercar to mark the end of the road for the internal-combustion engine, as the automaker plans to go the full-electric route starting in 2026. As the rumored engine for the car is Alfa Romeo’s twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6, the 6C name makes a lot of sense. The 4C was powered by a turbo-4 and the previous 8C Competizione by a V-8.

Alfa Romeo as recently as 2018 was planning to launch a modern 8C supercar powered by the the same V-6. Plans for the car, along with a planned Giulia-based coupe, were scrapped the following year as Alfa Romeo’s parent company at the time, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, entered negotiations about a merger with France’s PSA Group. Those negotiations resulted in the formation of Stellantis two years later.

While a new supercar isn’t certain, we know Alfa Romeo is preparing a subcompact crossover for launch in 2024 as its first EV. The crossover, which may end up with the name Brennero, is thought to be a twin with the Jeep Avenger that goes on sale later this year in Europe in both gas and electric guises.

Related Articles