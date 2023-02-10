Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach division on Thursday revealed its first plug-in hybrid in the form of the S 580 e.

The electrified sedan based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class starts sales in China later this year, followed by Europe and a handful of other markets, though there’s been no mention of its availability in the U.S.

Its powertrain consists of a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 combined with a single electric motor; power goes to the rear wheels. Combined output is a healthy 502 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 5.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 155 mph.

Switching to pure EV mode drops the output to 147 hp. Maybach hasn’t mentioned the size of the battery but said a full charge can deliver a range of 62 miles on the WLTP cycle used overseas. The stricter EPA cycle would result in a lower range. Using a DC fast charger can charge the battery in around 30 minutes, according to Maybach.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 580 e

There’s little to designate this particular version of the Maybach S-Class as an electrified model, though hints include an extra cover for the charging port, blue accents in the headlights, and hybrid-specific info in the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Maybach is preparing an update for its version of the U.S.-built Mercedes GLS-Class, and it could also get a plug-in hybrid option.

The ultra-luxury division is also planning to jump into the EV game. The first electric vehicle will be based on the Mercedes EQS SUV, which is built in the U.S.

