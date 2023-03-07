Lamborghini will launch a plug-in hybrid successor to the Huracán in late 2024, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said last week during a media briefing, according to Road & Track.

The timeline fits with Winkelmann’s 2021 pledge that Lamborghini’s full lineup will be electrified by the end of 2024.

That transition is just about to start. A plug-in hybrid successor to the Aventador will be revealed in the coming weeks. It will be followed in the coming year by a plug-in hybrid Urus, and then the Huracán successor at the tail end of 2024.

The Huracán Sterrato revealed last December is confirmed as the last series production car from Lamborghini powered purely by a combustion engine. However, the automaker is likely to continue offering low-volume models sans electrification before the 2024 cutoff, which has already happened with the Aventador-based Invencible and Auténtica revealed in February.

Stephan Winkelmann

While the Aventador successor will continue with V-12 power, it isn’t clear if the Huracán successor will continue with a V-10 as the internal-combustion component of its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

There are reports the car could come with a V-8-based plug-in hybrid setup, a configuration that Lamborghini is expected to use in its plug-in hybrid Urus.

As for the hybrid component, a single motor is expected to be sandwiched between the engine and transmission, with the possibility of another motor (or two) at the front axle that will be used to form an all-wheel-drive system instead of a conventional center differential.

Related Articles