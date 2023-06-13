Fiat last week provided the first look at the 600e, an electric subcompact crossover due to be formally introduced later this year.

The 600e was shown briefly in a video produced by Fiat to mark its support for the World Meeting on Human Fraternity event organized by the Vatican, which took place on June 10 at St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

Camouflaged prototypes for the vehicle have also previously been spotted.

The design shares traits with Fiat’s redesigned 500e electric minicar already on sale overseas and due in the U.S. next year. The lights feature a similar treatment on both vehicles, as do the side window shapes.

The video (above) shows the interior design will also be similar across both vehicles. A curved hood holds the instrument cluster, while an infotainment touchscreen display with a landscape orientation is attached to the middle of the dash.

Under the skin should be the updated CMP modular platform from Fiat parent company Stellantis. The platform debuted last year in the Jeep Avenger subcompact crossover sold overseas, and is also set to make its way into an Alfa Romeo subcompact crossover due in the first half of 2024. All three crossovers will share a plant in Poland.

The Avenger’s powertrain consists of a 156-hp motor at the front axle, a 400-volt electrical system, and a 54-kwh battery good for around 200 miles of range. Expect similar numbers for the 600e, and possibly the Alfa Romeo.

The 600e is one of two EVs that Fiat is introducing this year. The other is the Topolino quadricycle unveiled earlier in June. The Topolino is unlikely to make it to the U.S. The 600e could potentially reach local showrooms as a replacement for the 500X, but at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show Fiat CEO Olivier François told Green Car Reports, “I have a very clear plan to not do anything else other than the 500.”

