Electrify America on Monday announced an agreement with TravelCenters of America (TA) to install EV fast chargers at the latter’s rest stops.

TA and Electrify America hope to install 1,000 individual DC fast-charging stations at 200 locations along major highways over five years, with the first stations coming online in 2023, according to a joint press release.

According to the companies, the effort will bring “next-generation fast-chargers at 50-mile intervals across the country.”

Electrify America DC fast-chargers – CCS and CHAdeMO

TA will purchase the chargers from Electrify America, but Electrify America will install, operate, and maintain them. Customers will also be able to find these chargers and pay for charging sessions through the Electrify America app, just like other chargers wholly owned by the company.

Like those other chargers, units installed at TA locations will offer up to 350 kw of charging power and Plug & Charge connectivity, allowing drivers of compatible vehicles to start a charging session and be billed automatically, simply by plugging in.

2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at Electrify America DC fast-charging station

Started as part of Volkswagen’s diesel-emissions cheating settlement, Electrify America aims to have more than 1,800 total charging sites with more than 10,000 individual chargers in the U.S. and Canada by 2026. In order to accomplish that, the company has been seeking outside funding from backers like Siemens to supplement the $2 billion committed by VW.

Travel centers have proven to be a good fit for EV charging, as they occupy the necessary roadside real estate and offer amenities for drivers waiting for a charge. Electrify America in 2020 announced a deal to install EV chargers at Love’s Travel Stops, albeit on a smaller scale than the new TA agreement. General Motors has teamed up with rival charging network EVgo to install 2,000 chargers at 500 Pilot and Flying J sites starting this year.

