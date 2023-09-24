A stereotypical Aston Martin color might be British racing green, or perhaps silver for a James Bond DB5 look. This collection of eight modern Astons heading to auction with Bonhams doesn’t fit that bill.

Part of the auction house’s upcoming Zoute Sale in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, scheduled for October 8, each car has bespoke orange paint with a matching leather interior. The eight cars were commissioned as a group in 2010 by an individual customer, according to the auction listing, but it doesn’t say why the customer specified this unusual hue.

The orange collection represents one of each model in Aston’s lineup at the time. It includes one each of the DBS, DB9, and V8 Vantage coupe and convertible, as well as a V12 Vantage coupe and Rapide sedan.

DB9, DBS, and Rapide models have a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V-12, while V8 Vantage models have a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V-8. Following the launch of the V-8 models, Aston stuffed the V-12 from the larger models into the Vantage as well to create the V12 Vantage. The DB9 and DBS were later replaced by the DB11, which in turn was superseded by the current DB12. The Vantage was redesigned for the 2019 model year, while the Rapide was retired and hasn’t been replaced.

2010 Aston Martin DBS coupe (photo via Bonhams)

All cars were built to Swiss specifications, and have “effectively delivery mileage,” according to the auction listing.

Pre-auction estimates start at 40,000 to 60,000 euros (about $42,000 to $63,000 at current exchange rates) for the Rapide and V8 Vantage models. The V12 Vantage coupe is expected to sell for between 50,000 and 80,000 euros ($53,000 to $85,000), while Bonhams expects the DB9 models to fetch 60,000 to 90,000 euros ($63,000 to $95,000) each.

The priciest orange Astons are expected to be the DBS coupe and convertible, estimated to sell for 80,000 euros to 120,000 ($85,000 to $127,000) apiece.

