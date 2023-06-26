General Motors on Monday released updated towing and payload figures for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT (work truck), and confirmed a higher-than-anticipated base price for the fleet-oriented model.

According to the updated specs, the Silverado EV WT will produce 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque, giving it a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds and a maximum payload capacity of 1,440 pounds. These numbers are closer to high-end RST model—which is also estimated at 10,000 pounds of towing capacity, with 1,300 pounds of payload capacity—than originally thought.

GM said it would also released a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds of towing capacity, achieved with an added towing package, at some future date.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT

The update comes a few weeks after GM announced a 450-mile range for the Silverado EV WT. The automaker had mentioned a 400-mile range when the Silverado EV was first shown at the 2022 CES, but claimed additional range was unlocked through subsequent testing. The 450-mile figure remains just an estimate, however, with full EPA testing to come closer to the truck’s on-sale date.

That date should arrive later this year, with WT models first coming off the line at Factory Zero in Hamtramck, Michigan. In the future, the Silverado EV will be sourced from GM’s Orion Assembly plant, which currently builds the Chevy Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, but is being re-tasked to build the Silverado EV and its GMC Sierra EV sibling.

Yet while GM initially mentioned a $39,900 base price, the first Silverado EV models will be priced much higher. Production will start with 450-mile version, followed by a 350-mile version, of the WT fleet model priced at $79,800 and $74,800, respectively. The no-frills WT models seemed the most likely to receive the lower base price, but raising prices is in line with rival Ford, which has raised the price of its F-150 Lightning multiple times. The Lightning Pro fleet model now starts about $60,000.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV WT

The first Silverado EV variant aimed at individual consumers will follow the WT models in fall 2023. It will be an RST First Edition with a 400-mile range and $105,000 base price. A Trail Boss off-road model and additional WT variants will follow in the 2024 calendar year.

By that time, Chevy will also likely face competition from the 2025 Ram 1500 REV. Ram is targeting 500 miles of range with a massive 229-kwh battery pack, and has promised a work-oriented Tradesman model that will be available to retail as well as fleet customers, although the big battery may not be available on that model.

