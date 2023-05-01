While there’s a growing trend to add electric motors and batteries to classic cars, many owners will look to maintain the original driving feel that only an internal-combustion engine can deliver, probably for decades to come.

To cater to these buyers, Aston Martin Works, Aston Martin’s classic car department, is offering engine blocks, cylinder heads, and transmissions for a variety of models, including the DB4, DB5, DB6, and select V-8 models from the 1960s and ’70s.

Aston Martin has developed new tooling to manufacture many of the parts, which the automaker said matches original specifications. However, in some cases the automaker worked with original suppliers to recreate parts. The transmissions are a key example, and they are supplied by Germany’s ZF.

“The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes,” Paul Spires, Aston Martin Works president, said in statement.

Aston Martin Works offers classic powertrain parts

The parts come with documentation certifying that they are official parts, which can be vital for owners looking to maintain the provenance of their cars. Aston Martin even offers its own provenance program known as Aston Martin Assured Provenance, which has been running since 2015.

The availability of classic parts will also enable owners who like to regularly drive their cars the ability to store matching-numbers parts and replace them with the modern parts, so the cars can be driven without fear of destroying the originals and possibly hurting resale values down the road.

