Chevrolet’s 2024 Silverado EV Work Truck that launches this spring with a 450-mile EPA-rated range will be priced from $79,800, including a $1,895 destination charge. It will also be available exclusively to fleet buyers.

News of the pricing was first reported on Sunday by Muscle Cars & Trucks.

The pricing is steep for a light-duty pickup aimed at businesses, but Chevy will have more affordable options. There will also be a version of the Silverado EV WT offered to fleet buyers soon after launch with an expected 350-mile range, which a Chevy spokesman told Motor Authority will be priced from $74,800, including destination. In both cases the range estimates are above what the competition offers.

During the Silverado EV’s reveal at the 2022 CES, Chevy said the electric truck will be priced from just $39,900, plus $1,695 for destination.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

The spokesman said a Silverado EV with this price tag is still coming, for both retail and fleet customers, though details on its timing, range, and features will only be announced at a later date.

The first Silverado EV available to retail customers will be the lifestyle-oriented Silverado EV RST. It launches this fall in a special First Edition guise that will be priced from $105,000, plus destination. An EPA-rated range estimate hasn’t been published but the RST, at least at launch, will feature the same 200-kwh battery as the WT with the 450-mile range estimate. The RST will also have 664 hp versus the WT’s 510 hp.

Chevy has previously said around 95% of Silverado EV reservations are for the RST. An off-road-focused Silverado EV Trail Boss is also planned, as is a WT version with a maximum tow rating of 20,000 pounds.

