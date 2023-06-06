The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro bows out after the 2024 model year, and while Chevy hasn’t called curtains on the iconic nameplate, a successor hasn’t been announced yet, meaning any future Camaro might be years away still—and it might no longer be a gas-swilling muscle car.

It means interested buyers looking for a new Camaro will have to move while the 2024 model is still available. It’s largely unchanged from the previous year, though the entry-level 2.0-liter turbo-4 is no longer available, meaning the starting price no longer lies below $30,000.

The color palette has been expanded with the new options Riptide Blue and Nitro Metallic Yellow, which are available across the lineup, and for buyers looking for a dark theme Chevy has a special Collector’s Edition package available on the 1LT, LT1, SS, and ZL1 grades.

The package celebrates the sixth-generation Camaro’s run and includes a unique Panther Black Metallic Tintcoat for all grades apart from the ZL1, which gets its own bespoke matte finish for its Panther Black paint. All Collector’s Edition cars also come with custom badging, custom floor mats, and a welcome kit with posters and a matching watch from Shinola.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Collector’s Edition

Buyers of the SS and ZL1 can also continue to opt for a track-focused 1LE package, which brings a host of chassis and cooling upgrades, as well as some aerodynamic mods.

With the 4-cylinder no longer offered, the powertrain lineup now starts with a 3.6-liter V-6 rated at 335 hp. Next up the ladder is a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 455 hp, and at the top sits a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 650 hp. The supercharged engine is reserved for the ZL1. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic, and drive is to the rear wheels only.

Pricing for the 2024 Camaro starts from $32,495 for the coupe and $38,495 for the convertible. Both figures include destination. Chevy will start taking orders on June 15.

As for the future of the Camaro nameplate, rumors that surfaced in 2021 point to it being transferred to an electric performance sedan. Other speculation points to it being used for an electric SUV of some sort, to join an electric SUV in an expanded Corvette lineup. Whatever form it will take, the days of a gas-powered Camaro will likely end with the sixth-generation car, given General Motors’ stated goal of eliminating gas engines from all light-duty models by 2035.

