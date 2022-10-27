Honda redesigned the Civic for 2022, and the sporty Civic Si has been available for awhile. However, the model we’re most keen on is the high-performance Civic Type R, which Honda revealed in July and is currently shipping out to dealerships across the country.

The redesigned 2023 Civic Type R goes on sale this week and is priced from $43,990, including a $1,095 destination charge.

For that sum buyers get a hot hatch with 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque generated from a 2.0-liter turbo-4, with drive going to the front wheels via 6-speed manual with a rev-match function.

Underpinning the car is the same platform as the regular Civic. The platform is more rigid compared to the one it replaces, and this should aid the Civic Type R especially. It has 8% better torsional rigidity and 13% better bending rigidity, Honda claims. It also has a bigger footprint, with the Type R’s wheelbase growing by 1.4 inches over its predecessor, and the track width growing by up to 1.0 inch.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

The interior of the latest Civic family has also seen a major step up in technology and refinement, including the use of digital screens for both the instrument cluster and infotainment. In back, the Type R features two seats in the rear split by an armrest with integrated cupholders, instead of the regular three-seat bench.

Front bucket seats, wireless smartphone charging, Bose audio, and some delicious red trim are all standard.

Honda is still holding back on performance specs, but the automaker has confirmed the car managed to lap Japan’s Suzuka International Racing Course in a record time for front-wheel-drive cars. The Civic Type R took to the Nürburgring recently, so a record time there could be forthcoming.

Production is handled at Honda’s Yorii Plant in Japan.

Related Articles