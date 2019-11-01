Scientists retract study suggesting mutation shortens life

AP Science

by: MALCOLM RITTER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have retracted a study that appeared to show people may live shortened lives if they carry a DNA mutation that reduces their chance of HIV infection.

The study focused on people who carry a specific mutation in both copies of a gene called CCR5. It was published in June in the journal Nature Medicine and covered by news outlets including The Associated Press.

In a retraction notice published by the journal last month, the authors said they had learned of a technical flaw in the data they analyzed. As a result, they say the conclusion of their June paper is invalid.

The notice was signed by Rasmus Nielsen, senior author of the original paper, and co-author Xinzhu Wei. Both are from the University of California, Berkeley.

