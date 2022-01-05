Antenna Reception

WMBB is providing this Over The Air (OTA) Digital Television (DTV) reception information that may assist you with receiving our signal.
Let’s begin with some important information about our signal:
- There are two bands that broadcasters use to televise their signals; VHF (ch 2 – ch 13) and UHF (ch 14 – ch 46).
- The big 4 networks and PBS are:
- WMBB 13 (ABC) broadcasts on RF channel 13 which is VHF
Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wmbb/contour-maps/
- WPGX 28 (Fox) broadcasts on RF channel 9 which is VHF
Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wpgx/contour-maps/
- WJHG 7 (NBC) broadcasts on RF channel 18 (will be 16 by end of 2018) which is UHF
Contour map unavailable at this writing – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjhg-tv
- WECP 18 (CBS) broadcasts on RF channel 29 which is UHF
Contour map unavailable – low power station
- WFSG 56 (PBS) broadcasts on RF channel 28 which is UHF
Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wfsg/contour-maps/
- You will need to point your antenna to the
transmitter site locations which are;
- WMBB, WJHG and WECP are located 2.5 miles east of Youngstown, FL.
- WPGX is located north of Hwy 388 on Blue Springs Rd (near Econfina Creek)
- WFSG is located near the Steel Field Landfill
Antenna considerations;
- Needs to be UHF and VHF capable
- If you live further than 15 miles from any transmitter location you may need an outdoor antenna.
- If the antenna is in an attic the roof & shingles will reduce signal level. A metal roof will block reception.
Television reception tools;
- http://www.fcc.gov/mb/engineering/maps/
- https://antennaweb.org/Address
- https://www.tvfool.com/?option=com_wrapper&Itemid=29
Reception tips;
- Try to adjust antenna position for best signal level & most stable picture.
- Sometimes moving the antenna to different location may help. I have had viewers move antenna 4 ft and improve signal level & stability.
- Higher gain outside antenna will have more elements providing higher gain. Be sure to check UHF AND VHF since WMBB (ABC) and WPGX (Fox) are on VHF band and WJHG (NBC), WECP (CBS) and WFSG (PBS) are on UHF.
- Increase height of antenna – at least roof mounted or if possible higher (may require a tower.)
- If more than one TV is on the antenna use an amplified splitter
- Try a rescan of channels on your TV or convert box. This will usually restore reception if signal level is adequate.
- Occasionally the receiver or converter box may lose the channel information of one or more channels.
- There are five simple steps to a double rescan for a converter box or digital TV, which are as follows:
- Disconnect the antenna from the box or digital TV.
- Rescan the box or digital TV without the antenna connected. As with any scan follow the on-screen instructions or owner’s manual for your device.
- Unplug the box or digital TV from the electrical outlet for at least one minute.
- Reconnect the antenna to the box or digital TV and plug the unit into the electrical outlet.
- Rescan the box or digital TV one more time.
- The location of an indoor antenna is key. And
one of the most popular spots for indoor antennas – on top of the TV – may not
be the best. Consumers having trouble with digital TV reception should try
moving their antennas to one of these locations:
- Near a window
- As high as possible
- Away from other electronic equipment, including computers, VCRs, DVD players, converter boxes, and the television itself
- If you are using “Rabbit Ears” extend the rods all the way out for the best reception of channels 2-6 or reduce the length of the rods to 12-18 inches for the best reception of channels 7-13.
- If you are using an outside antenna- what is the age? If its more than a few years old, weather & time take their toll therefore reducing signal strength. Ensure all outside connections are corrosion free, tight, and sealed against the elements.
- Does your antenna have a rotor to allow you to turn antenna from inside? If yes, try to adjust for the best signal level reading on your TV & most stable picture. If you don’t have a rotor, then it is more difficult but the same technique applies.
- Wind can sometimes move an outside antenna. Visually check antenna position and ensure it is pointing toward the transmitter location.