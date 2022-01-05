Antenna Reception

WMBB is providing this Over The Air (OTA) Digital Television (DTV) reception information that may assist you with receiving our signal.

Let’s begin with some important information about our signal:

There are two bands that broadcasters use to televise their signals; VHF (ch 2 – ch 13) and UHF (ch 14 – ch 46).

The big 4 networks and PBS are: WMBB 13 (ABC) broadcasts on RF channel 13 which is VHF



Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wmbb/contour-maps/

WPGX 28 (Fox) broadcasts on RF channel 9 which is VHF

Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wpgx/contour-maps/

WJHG 7 (NBC) broadcasts on RF channel 18 (will be 16 by end of 2018) which is UHF

Contour map unavailable at this writing – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wjhg-tv

WECP 18 (CBS) broadcasts on RF channel 29 which is UHF

Contour map unavailable – low power station

WFSG 56 (PBS) broadcasts on RF channel 28 which is UHF

Contour map – https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wfsg/contour-maps/

You will need to point your antenna to the transmitter site locations which are; WMBB, WJHG and WECP are located 2.5 miles east of Youngstown, FL. WPGX is located north of Hwy 388 on Blue Springs Rd (near Econfina Creek) WFSG is located near the Steel Field Landfill



Antenna considerations;

Needs to be UHF and VHF capable

If you live further than 15 miles from any transmitter location you may need an outdoor antenna.

If the antenna is in an attic the roof & shingles will reduce signal level. A metal roof will block reception.

Television reception tools;

Reception tips;