PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Today is World Alzheimer’s Day, a day to raise awareness about a disease that more than 55 million people across the globe are living with, 580,000 of which reside right here in the state of Florida.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia – a group of disorders that impairs mental functioning. Some early signs of the disease include memory loss that disrupts daily life, confusion with time or place, new problems with speaking or writing, change in mood or personality and decreased or poor judgement.

Advancements in research have lead to treatments to slow the progression of the disease, but at this time there is no cure. For more information about Alzheimer’s Disease or access to resources, visit alz.org

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast will be held October 15 at Florida State University Panama City at 2 p.m. To learn more or to register, click HERE.