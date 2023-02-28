PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Over 600 communities nationwide host the event each year – including right here in the Florida Panhandle! Tina Henson, Senior Community Development Manager with the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, shared on News 13 This Morning that the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast will be occurring at Florida State University Panama City (FSU PC) on October 15, 2023.

Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common form of dementia – a group of disorders that impairs mental functioning. Some early signs of the disease include memory loss that disrupts daily life, confusion with time or place, new problems with speaking or writing, change in mood or personality and decreased or poor judgement.

Dr. Irvin Clark, Associate Dean, Student & Strategic Initiatives at FSU PC, shared how Alzheimer’s Disease has had a tragic impact on his life, losing his mother to the disease about five years ago, and now, his dad is living through the disease, too. He is serving as the Executive Leadership Chair for the Walk this year. Clark urges the community to come together to raise awareness about this horrible disease and its impacts on not only the individual living with it but also the individuals who care for them.

According to data collected by the Alzheimer’s Association, one in nine Floridians age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s Disease. That’s about 580,000 people, and about two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases are women. Additionally, more than 800,000 Floridians are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s

Across America, there are more than six million people living with Alzheimer’s Disease. The disease kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Care and support for people living with Alzheimer’s costs the nation over 300 billion dollars, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Unfortunately, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s Disease, but intense research is ongoing to try to find a cure and slow down the cognitive impacts the disease has on people. There have been several breakthroughs in regards to research and treatments that have received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

To register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast or make a donation, you can check out the official walk website. We encourage you to create a team of your own to walk with or join News 13 for this event by signing up, HERE.

If you or someone you know is living with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, help is only a phone call away. The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline can be reached by dialing 800-272-3900. You can also go to alz.org to access more information and resources in your area.