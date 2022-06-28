PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Join News 13’s Kristen Kennedy as she sits down with a deputy from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office highlighting their Scent Evidence Program and members of Panama City’s Pilot Club who are actively working in the community with individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other brain disorders.

Join News 13 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast on October 29, 2022 at Northwest Florida State College. Click HERE to register as a member of our team: “News 13,” and help us fundraise to reach the team goal of $10,000 by walk day! We appreciate your support and hope to see you at the Walk.