PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Join News 13’s Kristen Kennedy as she sits down with Stefanie Wardlow, Senior Program Manager, Quality Initiatives at Alzheimer’s Association Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. Together, they will discuss research initiatives in finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease, identifying risk factors, reducing the risk of getting the disease and much more!

Join News 13 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast on October 29, 2022 at Northwest Florida State College. Click HERE to register as a member of our team: “News 13,” and help us fundraise to reach the team goal of $10,000 by walk day! We appreciate your support and hope to see you at the Walk.