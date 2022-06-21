PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Join News 13’s Kristen Kennedy as she sits down with Alzheimer’s patient Sharron Hobbs. Together, they discuss Sharron’s early diagnosis with Alzheimer’s, changes that have occurred in her life, and her plans to help combat the disease.

Join News 13 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast on October 29, 2022 at Northwest Florida State College. Click HERE to register as a member of our team: “News 13,” and help us fundraise to reach the team goal of $10,000 by walk day! We appreciate your support and hope to see you at the Walk.

If you live in the Leisure Lakes area of Washington County, Sharron would like to invite you to join her team and attend the community walk that will be held at the Leisure Lakes Community on Walk Day!