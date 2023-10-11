PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — The Emerald Coast Alzheimer’s Walk is Happening this Sunday, at the FSU Panama City Campus.

Most recently the event has been held in Niceville. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the World’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care. Over 600 communities, including Panama City, Host the nationwide event. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of Dementia with 11 percent of the 65+ year-old population in Florida experiencing it. Florida State Panama City Associate Dean Dr. Irvin Clark says the disease has impacted his family.

“My dad is 82 years old and he is living with all the timers and it absolutely breaks my heart to have known someone my whole life and just to see them slowly slip away, not physically but within to mind the essence of who my dad used to be. The person that I’ve known over 55 years now is just different and I can see all those signs,” said Irvin.

Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast and pancreatic cancer combined. Clark says there needs to be more research.

“And that’s where the Alzheimer’s Association comes in, and that’s where citizens have an opportunity to support those who are suffering with old-timers because it’s just in the fabric of our society and we need to eradicate Alzheimer’s,” said Clark.

The local walk to end Alzheimer’s hopes to raise 95,000 dollars this weekend. North Florida Alzheimer’s Association development manager Tina Henson says the goal looks achievable.

“Last year we were at 75,000 and we raised almost 80,000. So this year we’re excited that we are about 70% to goal right now prior to walk day this Sunday,” said Henson.

The event starts at 2 this Sunday afternoon. There is a half-mile and a full-mile walk on FSU’s Panama City campus.

You can Register at any time before the walk. To register or donate click here.