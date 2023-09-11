PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – The Alzheimer’s Association Brain Bus will be making several stops in Panama City and the greater Florida Panhandle this week to offer free support services to those facing Alzheimer’s Disease. Program directors will also include hurricane preparedness guidance for dementia caregivers at each stop, too.

The Brain Bus will be making its first stop at GCSC in Panama City Tuesday morning before moving to Chipola College in Marianna in the afternoon.

Brain Bus Tour Dates & Locations:

Gulf Coast State College in Panama City on Tuesday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Chipola College in Marianna on Tuesday, September 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Holmes Council on Aging in Bonifay on Wednesday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Washington County Library in Chipley on Thursday, September 14 fro 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Niceville Walmart in Niceville on Thursday, September 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

News 13 invites you to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Emerald Coast on Sunday, October 15 at FSU Panama City, beginning at 2 p.m. Pre-registration for the walk can be completed online HERE or on-site the day of the event. Join our team HERE or create one of your own!