PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With no known cure, millions of Americans are affected by Alzheimer’s every year. To fund research and spread awareness a walk to end Alzheimer’s was held at FSU Panama City.

At FSU Panama City, a sea of people clad in purple t-shirts flooded together all for the cause of ending Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s has not been an event in Bay County since 2018 due to complications with Hurricane Michael and COVID-19.

Over 200 people and multiple sponsors attended the event.

“It’s just such a wonderful thing and it’s such a wonderful cause. It’s bad that it’s there for us, but it’s wonderful that people are willing to make the effort to do so and I am so appreciative of the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Participant Bren Davis.

There was a promise garden that showcased flowers with different colors that represent the different relationships with Alzheimer’s.

“The purple means that you have lost someone to Alzheimer’s. And there are other colors, too. You know, one, the orange is just that you generally want Alzheimer’s and supporting Alzheimer’s and want it to go away. And then you have a blue, which means that somebody has Alzheimer’s,” Davis said.

For those who have the disease, finding a cure is that much more important.

“I was diagnosed myself at 61. I’m now 62 with Alzheimer’s. And so, it’s near and dear to my heart, especially if we can get a cure in my lifetime would be even awesome,” said Participant Sharron Hobbs.

$70,000 was raised for the walk. Proceeds go straight to the Alzheimer’s Association for research purposes.

“That this is a great day for an Alzheimer’s association. It is a great day for FSU, Panama City. And if you’re looking for an opportunity to come out and support, we don’t start until 3 p.m., so come on out. And if you missed today’s walk, there are still opportunities to give online,” said FSU Panama City Associate Dean Dr. Irvin Clark.

Dr. Clark says he plans on holding another walk-to-end Alzheimer’s event next year.

If you missed the walk and would like to support the cause click here.