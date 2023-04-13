About Us

WMBB is the local ABC Affiliate station serving nine counties, including Bay, Gulf, Franklin, Liberty, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, Holmes, and Walton. We keep our areas up to date on the latest news, weather, and sports, in addition to airing other ABC programming. We also serve a secondary channel, Antenna TV. Antenna TV is a network featuring classic television programs. In addition to our broadcast stations, our website is MyPanhandle.com.

Full-Service Provider

WMBB is a full-service provider. We are a one-stop shop for you!

We will create your television and digital ads for you. Our highly trained team will write scripts to best highlight your business while our production team shoots and edit your commercial to the highest industry standard.

Advertise with WMBB

Our promise to you is that we will always work to do what is best for you and your business. We stay connected to you so that as your business needs grow and change, so can your advertising plan. We will place you in the best spots for your business on ABC, Antenna TV, MyPanhandle.com, and other targeted digital options.

News 13 has the expertise to help our advertisers navigate today’s challenging ecosystem. Bring your brand to life and target a custom audience across all platforms and devices while achieving measurable results. Align your brand with premium content that is safe and trusted to build up more trust for your business. The world is ever-changing, and we can help you align your business goals and budgets to maximize the effectiveness of an advertising campaign.

Let us help you connect and engage with new customers wherever and whenever they are.

The Advertising Process

Meeting with an Account Executive

We want to know all about you and your business. This meeting will help us uncover your business goals and how we can assist you in reaching your goals.

Develop Your Marketing Strategy

We will develop a full-funnel strategy to accomplish your business goals while also maximizing your budget so you get the best bang for your buck.

Organize Production

WMBB will organize any production needed with our Creative Services department. After you have approved the script, a time will be set to record any video/gather images needed. The production team will then create an ad to showcase your business.

Launch

After you are happy with any and all ads that have been created, they will begin to run. Depending on when everything is approved will depend on how quickly it will begin, but it could be as quick as the next day.

Optimize

We will check in regularly with you to see how business is doing and make any optimizations to your strategy to keep progressing towards your goals.

Television Advertising

Broadcast your advertisement to over 145,000 of households monthly! WMBB-TV covers the Florida Panhandle from Destin to Apalachicola. Runs 24 hours 7 days a week. News 13 features local news, weather, and sports throughout the Panhandle. Our channel also features ABC’s Good Morning America and other ABC shows.

Our secondary channel, Antenna TV, runs classic television programming.

For more information on what we run, check out our Programming page.

Digital Advertising

MyPanhandle.com

MyPanhandle.com is our station website that receives, on average, over 1.5M page views per month and houses our news, weather, and sports stories both locally and regionally. It also has contests and other digital exclusives. Did you know that by placing your brand on our television and website, you can put your message in front of more of the area households and receive a 110% digital lift*.

Receive the trust our platform has in your brand by partnering with us! Advertising on a trusted news source drives ACTION**.

45% more likely to VISIT your website 43% would consider BUYING from you 39% are comfortable RECOMMENDING you *ComScore “Local Cross Platform” August 2022

**IAB “The News Trusted Halo” September 2020

Digital Advertising Products

Display Ads Also known as “Banners” are static ads that rely on straight to the point messaging.

Geofencing Use a person’s GPS-connected device (typically their phone) to target timely and relevant ads based on where they are.

Video Pre/Post Roll: Pre/post roll runs before or after an online video. When a user clicks to watch an online video, a short commercial will be shown before or after the video content.

OTT Blend OTT otherwise known as Over The Top refers to video CONTENT that is accessed through an internet-connected device. By targeting ads through OTT, you can be placed with premium publisher content regardless if that content is being viewed on a user’s phone, tablet, or television.

CTV Otherwise known as Connected Television refers to any television that can be connected to the internet that is streaming content beyond what is offered through traditional means. Targeting ads through the CTV method will have all of your ads on television to reach people who have cut-the-cord.

Search This advertising method has many names. Some people call it search, SEM, Search Engine Marketing, PPC, Pay Per Click, etc. but in the simplest terms, it means putting your brand in front of people who are actively searching for your product and they are IN MARKET to buy your product.

Social Targeted social media users while they browse content from Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram using first-party demographic data.

Production

Production Services Include: Full-Service HD Commercial Production

Script Writing

Video Editing

Graphic Design Voice Over

Green Screen

Drone Video

Contact

For television and digital media inquiries, contact General Sales Manager Stacie Bloster at SBolster@wmbb.com

For digital media inquiries, contact Digital Media Manager Justine Pressley at JPressley@wmbb.com

Contact our Sales Office at (850) 769-2313.