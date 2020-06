This page is not inclusive of all opposed races in Bay, Jackson, Walton, Gulf, Calhoun, Holmes, Franklin, and Liberty counties. It will continue to be updated with candidates as they appear on 13 Now.

Multiple Counties

State Attorney

Larry Basford (R) Wes Hatcher (R)

Bay County

County Commissioner, District 3

Bill Dozier (R) Jarod Leighton (R)

School Board, District 1 School Board, District 4

Jerry Register (N) Mark “Big Chief” Strickland (N) Tom Hedges (N) Winston Chester (N)

Superintendent

Bill Husfelt (R) Judy Hobbs Vandergrift (R)

County Judge, Group 1

Tim Campbell (R) Hoot Crawford (R)

Walton County

County Commissioner, District 3

Mike Barker (R) Teddy Stewart (R)

School Board, District 4

Jeri Michie (N) Marsha Winegarner (N)

Jackson County

Sheriff

Kevin Arnold (D) Scott Edwards (R) Hayes Baggett (D) Tim Ham (D) Donnie Edenfield (R) Jeff Snell (R)

Superintendent

Steve R. Benton, Sr. (R) Gerald Brockner (R) Dallas Ellis (R)

Holmes County

Superintendent

Buddy Brown (R) Terry Mears (R)

Washington County

Superintendent