Taggart Impressed by Bay Alum Janarius Robinson

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - FSU Head Football Coach Willie Taggart stopped by Panama City Beach on Wednesday.

Taggart spoke about how impressed he is by Bay Alum Janarius Robinson.

"I mean, he's one of those guys that, from day one, he made me feel welcome. I came out to practice, and he's one of those guys that always came up to you and shook your hand and talked to you. When you look at him, you're like, 'Golly, this kid is huge.' Then you watch him play and you're like, 'Yeah, we're gonna have fun with him.' He had a really good spring. Great kid. A kid that everyone around here can be proud of," said Taggart.